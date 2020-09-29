 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights Sept. 30, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights Sept. 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Loving Memory of JUSTIN ROTTER.

**

In Loving Memory of PATTY HAFER on her 84th Birthday in Heaven. We love and miss you every day. Love you forever, xoxo. The Hafer Family

**

Rest in Peace GRANDMA JEAN. Miss you tons. Love you from the Dougherty Family

**

In Loving Memory of “JULIA GALLEGOS SALMINEN”. Missing you on your Birthday, our only consolation is that you are now in the arms of our loving Father. Your Loving Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News