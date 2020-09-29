Our Lady of the Rockies lights Sept. 30, 2020

In Loving Memory of JUSTIN ROTTER.
**
In Loving Memory of PATTY HAFER on her 84th Birthday in Heaven. We love and miss you every day. Love you forever, xoxo. The Hafer Family
**
Rest in Peace GRANDMA JEAN. Miss you tons. Love you from the Dougherty Family
**
In Loving Memory of “JULIA GALLEGOS SALMINEN”. Missing you on your Birthday, our only consolation is that you are now in the arms of our loving Father. Your Loving Family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.