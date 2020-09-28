Our Lady of the Rockies lights Sept. 29, 2020

We light the Lady today in memory of our sister, BETTY JIM MCLEOD. We are blessed with the love we shared and the great times we had. Four years have gone by and the three of us — together — always feel incomplete.
In loving memory of my sister PEGGY LEARY on her birthday. Wishing you were here. I hold you close within my heart. You are so missed and loved beyond words. Patsy
In loving memory of JEAN POWERS. Happy 1st birthday in heaven. Love, your family
We light the Lady in loving memory of our beautiful mother MARY EVATZ. Our wonderful memories of you will live in our hearts forever. Love, Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn
Happy 1st heavenly birthday to our loving sister DERRI on her 63rd birthday. You are and always will be loved. Love your brothers and sisters
In loving memory of JEAN FOLEY on her 96th Birthday. Love and Miss you. Bob, Jo, Don, Bill, Bob and family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
