Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 7, 2020

CHAS “FIDDLER” SMITH. Four long years since you said goodbye. You exchanged Harley wings for Angel wings. We hold on to your loving memories to get us by. Love you forever. Carol, Carli, Chelsi, Carlin, Fiddler, Lexi, Sami, Zander, Chris, Kherington, Jaylee and Charlee

**

“Missing our loved ones always but especially this week of their Anniversaries, Mom and Nana LOIS DOHERTY (10/7/1998); NIECE KRISTEN DUNFEE (10/10/1995) NEPHEW EDDIE DUNFEE (10/11/2006) AND TOMMATOSICH (10/10/2003) especially during hunting season! God Bless, Lynn, Dennis and Sons”

**

In Loving Memory of CATHERINE “CASS” JOHNSTON. Happy Birthday Mom! (Oct.6) Our priceless memories of you are with us always and will remain in our hearts forever. Continue to watch over us. Your loving family

**

In Loving Memory of BARBARA HOLTER on her 14TH ANNIVERSARY in Heaven. Every day we miss you mare and are always in our thoughts and prayers. Tom, Vickie, John, Bill, Tom, Tracey, CD., Nick, Brian, Kelly, Angela, Matthew, Ryan, Taylor, Cade and Kyle

**