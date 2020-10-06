Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 7, 2020

CHAS “FIDDLER” SMITH. Four long years since you said goodbye. You exchanged Harley wings for Angel wings. We hold on to your loving memories to get us by. Love you forever. Carol, Carli, Chelsi, Carlin, Fiddler, Lexi, Sami, Zander, Chris, Kherington, Jaylee and Charlee
**
“Missing our loved ones always but especially this week of their Anniversaries, Mom and Nana LOIS DOHERTY (10/7/1998); NIECE KRISTEN DUNFEE (10/10/1995) NEPHEW EDDIE DUNFEE (10/11/2006) AND TOMMATOSICH (10/10/2003) especially during hunting season! God Bless, Lynn, Dennis and Sons”
**
In Loving Memory of CATHERINE “CASS” JOHNSTON. Happy Birthday Mom! (Oct.6) Our priceless memories of you are with us always and will remain in our hearts forever. Continue to watch over us. Your loving family
**
In Loving Memory of BARBARA HOLTER on her 14TH ANNIVERSARY in Heaven. Every day we miss you mare and are always in our thoughts and prayers. Tom, Vickie, John, Bill, Tom, Tracey, CD., Nick, Brian, Kelly, Angela, Matthew, Ryan, Taylor, Cade and Kyle
**
Fondly remembering our sweet Mom and Gram Marg Peoples on her Birthday. So dearly loved and missed. Peg, Steve, Bob, and Families
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.