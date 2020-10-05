Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 6, 2020

In memory of JOHN STAJCAR on his 87th birthday in Heaven. You are so missed by all of us. Your loving family
**
In memory of HUGHIE O’BRIEN on his 63rd BIRTHDAY. You are gone from us, but never will you be forgotten. You left us with too many memories to ever forget you. We love and miss you so! Love, Leah, Tony and Peggy
**
May the Lady shine bright. In memory of our beautiful, sweet niece, TONYA VIRES, SWEETIE. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Love you, Aunt Aretta and Uncle Marty
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.