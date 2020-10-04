Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 4, 2020

Happy 100 th Birthday FGM 10/04/20. How very clever of you to arrive after the Spanish Flu pandemic and leaving us before Pandemic of 2020. Missing you and loving you every day. Your Family

**

Remembering LEONARD PIERCY and missing him on his 1 st Birthday in Heaven. Love, Jean, Randy, Misty, and Kylee

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.