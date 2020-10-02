 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 3, 2020
ANNALYN HALVORSEN, Happy Heavenly birthday to our precious little love on Oct. 2, your 11th Birthday and your second one with the Angels. You so loved Birthday Celebrations for everyone. You left us with so many beautiful memories that are locked within our hearts forever .We Love, Love ,Love You! Gramma Nancy and Pappa Joe and all your loving family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

