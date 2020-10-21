Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 22, 2020

Remembering “ROBBIE LOCHRIE” on his 61st birthday. You were the best brother and uncle. We tell our grandkids about you being Seymour Safety. They love the stories and wish they could have met you. Happy Birthday Rob. Love Heather, Raymond and Family

Remembering our Brother BOB BRINEY on his birthday 10-14 and our Father JOE BRINEY on his anniversary 10-23. Always in our hearts. Love Gary, Jim, Larry, Susie and families.

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday – noon to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.