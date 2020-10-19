 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 20, 2020
Always in my heart, my JODY. Love Mom

Today we remember VIRGE O’GARA on the 13th anniversary of your passing. Our precious memories help to fill the void you left in our hearts. You are always loved and dearly missed. Love the Kids, Grandkids and Great Grandkids

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

