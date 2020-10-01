Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 2, 2020

In loving memory of VIRGIL HILLS on his anniversary. The years pass, you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Ryan and Tyler
May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever, Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us, ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless and hopeless, pray for us
In loving memory of DELORES WEATHERS on her 7TH anniversary on October 1, 2020. We love and miss you so. Our Love and Prayers. Dianne, Mark and Family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
