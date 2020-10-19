Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 19, 2020

Remembering MILDRED DURKIN today on her birthday. Never forgotten, loved forever, in our thoughts always. Love, all your Family
In loving memory of DICK THOMAS
In Loving Memory of REGGIE PHYFIELD who passed away 41 years ago today — for as long as we live, because you were a part of us — we will always remember you. We miss you Reg. Rosie and Kids — Terry, Mike and Bonny
In Loving Memory of DICK THOMAS on his 1st anniversary in Heaven. We miss you more and more every day. You’re forever in our hearts and prayers. Love, Deanna and Family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday – noon to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
