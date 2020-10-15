 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 16, 2020
HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY to our dearest friend “RITA ZEIGLER”. Love Larry and Ann.

**

In Memory of PERNELLA SMITH. Love, Connie, Jack and Sheila

**

“RITA ZEIGLER” Happy 100th Birthday. You are a very special lady. Have a wonderful day! From the Lady of The Rockies.

**

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved an preserved throughout  the world forever and ever, Amen. SCARED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us , ST.JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless and hopeless, pray for us.

**

In loving memory of BAILEY, the Beagle 2nd yr. Love Dad

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

