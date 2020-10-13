 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 14, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Remembering our dear friend  DANETTE (DEE) KANE on her third birthday in Heaven. Love and miss you always, Jackie, Peggy, Margie, Therese and J.M.

**

In Loving Memory of ANN STAJCAR-SIMONICH. A beautiful lady we will never forget. The Evatz Family

**

Happy Birthday “DEREK ROZAN.” I miss you so much. Thinking of you today and always. I love you. Miranda

**

In Loving Memory of JO ANNE OLDS AND JIM OLDS. Love, Curt and Karen

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News