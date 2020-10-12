Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 13, 2020

In loving memory of my beautiful Daughter DANA in Heaven on her 6th anniversary. Each day I hear you say I love you Mom, good night Mom. My wonderful memories. I hold in my heart forever. Love you tons, Mom and Family.
Happy Birthday GREG SKAKLES. Who ever said time heals or it will get easier, didn’t know you, GREG. We love and miss you every moment of every day. Thank you Virgin Mary for Greg. We are so much better for having you in our lives. Love you Greg. Your family. Go Irish
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday – noon to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
