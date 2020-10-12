Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 12, 2020

In Loving Memory of my beloved husband FRANK PARRETT on our Anniversary Oct. 12th. Missing you more every day. Life is not the same without you. With all my love forever and always. Carol

In loving memory of MARY D’ARCY on her 100th Birthday. We miss you with each passing day. Love, Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and families

For BUBBA Forever and Always. Love, Mary Kay

