Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 11, 2020
REMEMBERING BEV AND MICK KAVRAN: Remembering and giving tribute to MOM AND DAD  on the anniversary of their passing. Both passed on October 11th, same date, seven years apart. We will love and cherish the good days spent together and we’ll always be grateful for the love and the life you shared with us. Thanks again. Love always, The Kavran Kids

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

