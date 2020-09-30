Our Lady of the Rockies lights Oct. 1, 2020

In loving memory of our dear brother and uncle BILL FELLOWS on his birthday. You are missed so very much. Remembering all the love and joy you brought into our lives. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

**

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever, Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us, ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless and hopeless, pray for us

**

To RAE BROWNING on her 100th birthday in heaven. We think about you always, we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again.

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.