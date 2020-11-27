Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 28, 2020

In loving memory of CAROL ANN COTY. May God keep you in the palm of his hand. Enjoy your reunion with GA and PAPA. You are in our hearts today and always. We love you and will miss you. Love from all of us, Your Family
**
In loving memory of my SISTER and our AUNT SHIRLEY MORTON celebrating her birthday in heaven with JIM, MOM-GRAM and CAROL. Missing your more every day, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Love to you, Joanie, John, Becky, and Stephanie
**
KATIE ASCHIM, you are always in our thoughts, but especially on your birthday. Dick and Diana Barsness, Kevin Barsness, Chris, Alyson, Breanne, Colten, and Kaden Barnsess, Kyle, Bianna, Carter, Avery, and Teague Barsness
**
In memory of JEAN O’BRIEN on her 10th anniversary in heaven. You may have left us 10 years ago, but you are thought of daily. We love and miss you so very much. Love, Leah and Tony, Peggy
**
