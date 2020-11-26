Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 27, 2020

In loving memory of MARIE CASSIDY, a great friend. Your friend, Rick Foley

**

Remembering our special angels, CASS AND FLO, on Thanksgiving. We love and miss you always, but especially on Thanksgiving and during the holiday season. Your loving family

**

In loving memory of our parents, ED AND DORIS HARVEY AND SONNY AND VERA BENNETT on this Thanksgiving day. We love and miss you every day. Love, Phil and Fran

**

In loving memory of EVON ROMANO. Sweet Granny, my heart is happy thinking of you hanging out on the other side of Heaven’s Rainbow Bridge. Love, Alana

**

In this season of thanks and giving, we hope all are blessed with good health and enough of all you need. Ferko Love

**

LIGHTED THANKSGIVING DAY

In loving memory of ROGER OREN, GREGG OREN, on this Thanksgiving. We love and miss you. Husband, dad, son, uncle, brother, and grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zac and Amanda

**

In loving memory of our MOM, DAD, GRANDMA, GREAT GRANDMA, AND GREAT GRANDPA on Thanksgiving, MARG AND PETE OREN. We love and miss you. Love, Jackie and Family

