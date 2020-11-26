Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 26, 2020

MOM, DAD, GEORGE, GENE. Miss you all, Love Mitzi
**
In loving memory of my beautiful wife MARY FOLEY. Ed
**
One year has passed but on this Thanksgiving Day, we are so thankful to have our very own Guardian Angel watching over us. His name is JAMIE SCHULTZ. We love and miss you so much. All the Hewitt families, all the Schultz families and the J. Sholey family
**
With thanks and loving memory of our wonderful parents, LUDI “PAPA” AND ALICE “NANA” SUSTARSIC AND BILL “PAPA” AND KAY “GRAM” BRENNICK. Love you forever, your family
**
Happy Thanksgiving, MOM AND DAD. I miss you so very much. Love your daughter, Barbara
**
In memory of WILLIAM HICKEY AND COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON. Thinking of both of you on this holiday. Miss both of you very much. Love, Rickey
**
Lit for GERI and all the deceased members of the Faulkner and Myer Family this Thanksgiving Day. You are all missed dearly. Al and Family
**
One year passes but on this Thanksgiving Day, we are so thankful to have our very own Guardian Angel in heaven watching over us. His name is JAMIE SCHULTZ. We love and miss you so much- All the Hewitt families, all the Schultz families and the Sholey family
**
In loving memory of and in Thanksgiving for our longtime friend and neighbor NANCY WILLS and in loving sympathy to her family. Love Carol Berry and the Berry family
**
Today, my dear brother, CHUCK STARCEVICH, will celebrate his 66th birthday in heaven. I miss your phone call, I miss your smile, I miss your sense of humor, I miss how you made things seem better, but most of all, I miss you, Chuck. Forever in my heart, Cathy
**
*Deo Gratias* for TERRY CAULFIELD, who would have been 96 today. A true teacher whose example taught us faith, commitment, patience, Thanksgiving wonder in creation, and relish in simple pleasures. Requiem… Pater, Ave, and Gloria for his soul’s repose, please.
**
We are sending all of our love to DANETA MICHALSKY on her 1st Thanksgiving away from her Dad and Mom, her brothers and her two children. Love Colleen Michalsky
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.