Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 26, 2020

One year passes but on this Thanksgiving Day, we are so thankful to have our very own Guardian Angel in heaven watching over us. His name is JAMIE SCHULTZ. We love and miss you so much- All the Hewitt families, all the Schultz families and the Sholey family

In loving memory of and in Thanksgiving for our longtime friend and neighbor NANCY WILLS and in loving sympathy to her family. Love Carol Berry and the Berry family

Today, my dear brother, CHUCK STARCEVICH, will celebrate his 66th birthday in heaven. I miss your phone call, I miss your smile, I miss your sense of humor, I miss how you made things seem better, but most of all, I miss you, Chuck. Forever in my heart, Cathy

*Deo Gratias* for TERRY CAULFIELD, who would have been 96 today. A true teacher whose example taught us faith, commitment, patience, Thanksgiving wonder in creation, and relish in simple pleasures. Requiem… Pater, Ave, and Gloria for his soul’s repose, please.

