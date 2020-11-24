Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 24, 2020

Remembering our Mom and Nana MARIE BARSANTI with love on your fifth birthday in heaven. You are always with us and always in our hearts. Love Gino, Vicki, Megan and Korynn, Krista, Vinay, Ronick and Rylan, Matt, Bradie and Emma
**
Never a day goes by DAD that we don’t think of you. We miss you and love you! Bill, Patti, Peggy and Denis
**
JOE LESKOVAR JR., on your 10th anniversary gone from us. You are in our hearts today and always. We love you so! Your family and friends
**
In loving memory of our parents and grandparents JIM AND ISBELLA GARVEY on their 75th wedding anniversary. We are thankful and blessed for all of your love you have always given us. Rosie, Celie, Paul, Marc, Katie and families
**
In memory of my dear friend and co-worker for many years, MARGUERITE TRESSIDER. Remembering all the good times we had throughout the years. You will be in my thoughts and prayers forever. Love to you always. Joanie Lutz
**
In loving memory of MARY LEWIS on her 64th birthday. We love and miss you every day. All our Love, Glenn and Robin, Aimee, Kelly, Heather, Heidi and grandkids
**
In memory of our parents, JACK and DORRIE BOLTON. We love and miss you! Chris and Bob Naugle, Sis and John Coates, Linda and Ron Dewitt, John and Cheryl and all of your grandchildren
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.