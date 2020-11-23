Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 23, 2020

In loving memory of dad, grandpa and great-grandpa on the 24 th anniversary of his death, CLARENCE DE DYCKER. We miss you, dad and grandpa. Love, Jackie and family

**

MOM, 11 years have gone by so quickly. I still remember the little energetic lady that was always in motion. May God bless you dear little lady. Bill, Louise, Gene and Kathy

**

Remembering D.J. SMOLLACK on his 28 th birthday. Missing you more every day. Love your family and friends

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.