Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 22, 2020

In loving memory of TERRY CAULFIELD. On his 6 th anniversary. Always in our thought and prayers.

**

Happy Birthday PA, (RICH ROZAN) — you are in our hearts as you are never out our thoughts. As we celebrate “88” — we will “put some brown in it!” “Keep ‘er straight.” Love Frankie

**

In memory of my wife, DIANE MARIE LEYBA . Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We love and miss you

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.