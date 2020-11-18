Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 19, 2020

In loving memory of our niece and cousin, LILLIAN LEONA CRAIN, on her 35th birthday. November 13, 2020. In loving memory of DARLENE ZAHN on her birthday Love, your family

To JOE HERZOG. A good man who helped anybody and everybody. Thanks, Joe. The Driscolls

In loving memory of ANN (OSWALD) SULLIVAN on her 52nd anniversary. By Dan, Marg and families

In loving memory of GERALDINE MATTEUCCI. Thanks for all you did for the Lady of the Rockies. You will be sadly missed. From the Lady of the Rockies Board

Remembering BOB RAE on his birthday in heaven. Never forgotten always loved by Alice, Patty, Don, Charlene and families

In honor of all the HERBOLICH WOMEN: AMELIA GRUSS, BARBARA HERBOLICH, MARICA PAVLOVICH, BARBARA SLADICH HERBOLICH, AND MARY HERBOLICH MONK. “When we sing to God in Heaven, we shall find such harmony. Born of all we’ve known together, of Christ’s Love and Agony."

