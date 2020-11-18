Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 19, 2020

In loving memory of our niece and cousin, LILLIAN LEONA CRAIN, on her 35th birthday. November 13, 2020. In loving memory of DARLENE ZAHN on her birthday Love, your family
To JOE HERZOG. A good man who helped anybody and everybody. Thanks, Joe. The Driscolls
In loving memory of ANN (OSWALD) SULLIVAN on her 52nd anniversary. By Dan, Marg and families
In loving memory of GERALDINE MATTEUCCI. Thanks for all you did for the Lady of the Rockies. You will be sadly missed. From the Lady of the Rockies Board
Remembering BOB RAE on his birthday in heaven. Never forgotten always loved by Alice, Patty, Don, Charlene and families
In honor of all the HERBOLICH WOMEN: AMELIA GRUSS, BARBARA HERBOLICH, MARICA PAVLOVICH, BARBARA SLADICH HERBOLICH, AND MARY HERBOLICH MONK. “When we sing to God in Heaven, we shall find such harmony. Born of all we’ve known together, of Christ’s Love and Agony."
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
