Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 18, 2020

Remembering MILDRED DURKIN today on her Birthday, never forgotten, loved forever, in our thoughts always. Love, all your Family
**
**
In loving memory for MARY MALESICH REBICH, Oct. 17, 1902-Nov. 18, 1980. Forty year gone, but not forgotten. Oh Gran, we still miss you so. We miss your tasty meals. You are our angel in Heaven. Your loving family
**
Remembering BOB RAE on his birthday in Heaven. Never forgotten always loved by Alice, Don, Charlene and families.
**
To BOB TOIVONEN, to a great relative and friend, you will be missed. Mary and Dave Evans and family
**
To SYLVIA MADLENA on her 36th anniversary. Even though many years have passed, it seems like only yesterday when you left us. Love your family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
