Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 16, 2020

In loving memory of ROSE MARIE MCNELLIS FINNEGAN.

**

In loving memory of BAILEY, the Beagle. 2nd Yr. Love Dad

**

Wish our Mom and Gramma, WILLENE NOCTOR, a Happy 80th Birthday. Love and Prayer, Your Family

**

In loving memory of MYRON OVERMAN AND GAIL TAYLOR. The years may wipe out many things, but this they’ll wipe out never. The memory of those happy days which we have spent together. Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian

**

In memory of our beloved MYRON AND GAIL. Whether all our memories bring laughter or tears, they are memories we hold dear. You are missed so much, Love forever, your family

**

For my DAD, MYRON OVERMAN AND MY SISTER, GAIL TAYLOR. Nothing can ever take away memories of you. I miss you dearly and you are always on my mind, forever in my heart. Love, Brenda

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas! Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.