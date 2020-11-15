Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 15, 2020

Remembering “KC.” We feel blessed for having experienced your gentle presence. We give thanks that the world is a better place because of the joy brought. Love you, miss you every day. Mom, Heather, Dave, Keagan and Lucas
**
Wishing our MOM a Happy 92nd birthday in heaven. We miss you and think of you every day. Been a long 8 months without you. We love you, Your kids, Wayne, LeAnne, Doug and grandkids, great-grandkids
**
On this day we remember your devotion, love, your light, and all you did for your family. Happy birthday in heaven, your soul mate, mom, and grandma. You are forever in our hearts. Bob, Belinda, John, Britt, Zach, John, and Jacey
**
In loving memory of HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 9th anniversary. DOROTHY AUSTIN on 11/6/15. Always in our thought and prayers.
**
Sending our prayers and loving thoughts to you MOM, NANA “FRAN STENSON” as you celebrate your 97th birthday with the angels. Forever in our hearts. Di, John, grandkids and great-grandkids
**
In loving memory of MARTY DAILY, with sincere sympathy to Mitzi, Jimmy and all their family in their tremendous loss, with our thoughts, prayers, and love. Club
**
Happy heavenly birthday MOM-NANA FRAN STENSON. Many Blessings are being sent to you today and every day. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed! Carol, Bob and family
**
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Happy first anniversary in heaven DON DAVIS. Love, Larry, Kathy, Ken, Sandy, Tom, Stacy and families
**
In loving memory of DON DAVIS on his 1st anniversary in heaven. We love and miss you with each passing day. Love, Michelle, Marcus and Dawnann
**
In loving memory of our dear friend, TERESA ROMANO GRANIER on her 95th birthday and first birthday in heaven. We send you our love. Sister, Liz Olsen, BVM, Kate Ortega, Liz Hickey, Marlene Dick, Liam and Nora Von Dorn -Ortega
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
