Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 13, 2020
In loving memory of DAWN LINDQUIST a good friend. Your Friend, Rick Foley

For HELEN CULLEN, God’s Peace and Love. From the Calnan Clan

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

