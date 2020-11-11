Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 12, 2020

Really missing you on your 7 th anniversary in heaven, HELEN ANDERSON. Love the Welshes and the Andersons

In loving memory of MILTON ZEIGLER on his 33rd anniversary and happy birthday, JEAN ZEIGLER. Love and miss both of you. Rita, Steve, Rachel, James, Byron and Dillon

In loving memory of PATRICK O’BOYLE on his birthday. Love from the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.