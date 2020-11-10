Our Lady of the Rockies lights Nov. 10, 2020

In loving memory of my beloved husband, FRANK PARRETT, on our Anniversary Oct. 12th. Missing you more every day. Life is not the same without you. With all my love, forever and always. Carol

**

In loving memory of MARY D’ARCY on her 100th birthday. We miss you with each passing day. Love, Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and families

**

In memory of PAT RIORDAN. Sad thing. There was only one good thing; I knew him. With sympathy to the family. Roy Miller

**

Remembering our parents on the Veterans Day! JIM TOCHER (Nov. 5, 1986) and HELEN TOCHER (Oct. 7, 2005). Thank you for your service to “Our Country.” We are truly blessed having you for our parents. Love your family

**

“Missing you CARL REBICH, on your 91st birthday, glad that you get to celebrate it with Mom. Love from the kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.”

**