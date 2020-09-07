Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 7, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAM and DIANNE SKOGEN, congratulations on your 60th Wedding Anniversary. Dear cousins, you are always in my heart and prayers. God’s love and blessings be with you today and always. Love, Jeanette

In Memory of CHRIS NEAR 16 years in Heaven. You are missed very much, watch over us. Love, Mom, Steve and Families

In Loving Memory of our son, BRYAN ZOBENICA, on his 45th Birthday. We love and miss you. Love, Mom and Dad

AGNES M. FAGAN, thinking of you and missing you every day. Love always, your Family

Noon Tour Please call to make reservations SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net