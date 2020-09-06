 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 6, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Loving Memory of JEANETTE BARNES. To know you was an honor, to walk with you was a pleasure, to have your friendship was a blessing. With a grateful heart I will miss you, my friend. With love, Liz Simonich

**

In Loving Memory of our sister and aunt, LOIS HARRINGTON MARTIN on her 1st Anniversary with Marie and Erma. We can hear you telling us “It’s going to be OK”. Love, Dorene, the Payne Kids, the Markovich Kids and all our Families

**

Noon Tour

Please call to make reservations

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News