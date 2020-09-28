 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 28, 2020
It is said that time mends a broken heart, but the void is still within us. Remembering our beloved mother, ERMA MARKOVICH, on her 7th Anniversary, missed deeply. Love your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and Families

**

JENNIFER DUDDY ROBERTS on this third anniversary in Heaven. We are thinking of you, today and everyday.

**

In loving memory of GERALD F. D’ARCY on his birthday. We miss you with each passing day. Love, Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and families.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

