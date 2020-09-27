Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 27, 2020

It's been 12 years since our DAD (GRAMPA) FRED TURK entered God's Heavenly Kingdom — but it seems like eternity! Missing and loving you every day! Love Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids
**
A special remembrance of our DAD (PAPA) JACK STENSON as you celebrate your birthday with the angels! Cherishing the memories forever! Love, Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids.
**
In Loving Memory of BETTY HOLLOW on her first Heavenly Anniversary. Words can’t describe how much we miss you. Please take care of MARLENE. You're both forever in our hearts. Bing and Patsy, Terry and Helen, Linda and Stan, and families.
**
Lighted today in loving memory of MATT SHEA , SON, BROTHER, FATHER AND FRIEND. Ten years have passed, missing your smile, humor, love and friendship. Memories never fade and our love for you always shines. All our love, Mom, Dad, Taylor and Family
**
Thinking of you on your Birthday DAD, PAPA JACK STENSON. Brings back so many happy and cherished memories. Fly high with mom and the angels. Miss and love you every day. Carol, Bob and family
**
In memory of TOM CAMPBELL on his 28th Anniversary. Love and miss you. Your family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.