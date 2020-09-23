Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 26, 2020

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

In Loving Memory of GREGG OREN on his birthday. Love and miss you, Mom, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

**

**

Lighted today for DAROLD EBERHARDT. May he Eternally Rest in Peace. Al Faulkner and Family

**

In Memory of my wife CAROL MALESICH on her 8th Anniversary in Heaven. Love and miss you. Your Husband Tom

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net