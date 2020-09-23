Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 25, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remembering TONY RICH. Twenty six years have passed and we miss you so much. Love and prayers to you, Misty and your Dad. The Rich Fam.

**

In Memory of LARRY VARNER on his 23rd Anniversary. Love and Miss you, Katie

**

Love to our dear EILEEN TOURIKIS, who is celebrating her 90th Birthday in Heaven with her beloved Jim and surrounded by her joyous family. Love from Berry, McKay, Davis and Tourikis Families

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net