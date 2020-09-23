 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 25, 2020
Remembering TONY RICH. Twenty six years have passed and we miss you so much. Love and prayers to you, Misty and your Dad. The Rich Fam.

In Memory of LARRY VARNER  on his 23rd Anniversary. Love and Miss you, Katie

Love to our dear EILEEN TOURIKIS, who is celebrating her 90th Birthday in Heaven with her beloved Jim and surrounded by her joyous family. Love from Berry, McKay, Davis and Tourikis Families

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

