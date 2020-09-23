 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 24, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Loving Memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma on her 91st Birthday MARY JEAN PELLETIER. So thankful for all the wonderful memories of a life well lived. Always missing you. Your family

**

Praying for HENRY MURRAY on his recovery from Cancer. Steve and Linda Melton, Townsend, Montana

**

Happy Birthday DAD! We miss you so much. l hope you are having a great day. We will celebrate for ya down here. Love ya, Shirley, Jen, Trish, Nikki, Garrett, Halle, Ryan, Gannon, Abby, Cole, Cambree, Huck, and Holden

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News