Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 24, 2020

In Loving Memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma on her 91st Birthday MARY JEAN PELLETIER. So thankful for all the wonderful memories of a life well lived. Always missing you. Your family

**

Praying for HENRY MURRAY on his recovery from Cancer. Steve and Linda Melton, Townsend, Montana

**

Happy Birthday DAD! We miss you so much. l hope you are having a great day. We will celebrate for ya down here. Love ya, Shirley, Jen, Trish, Nikki, Garrett, Halle, Ryan, Gannon, Abby, Cole, Cambree, Huck, and Holden

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net