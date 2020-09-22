Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 23, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOM and GRANDMA “BETTY BOWDEN.” We love you so much. Your Family

In Loving Memory of our beloved DAD, GRANDPA AND GREAT-GRANDPA, JOHN SUTEY, on his Anniversary today. Gone from our sight but forever in our hearts. Loved and Missed, Allan, Bev and Family

In Memory of our Friend and Classmate DAN HANLEY. May he rest in peace. Butte Central Call of 1956

“EMILY DOWNEY” Happy 86th BD. Love and miss you to the moon and back. Love you lots your daughter. Dianna Downey

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net