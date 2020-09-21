Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 22, 2020

In loving memory of our Mom and Grandmother LEAH RIES on her 101 BIRTHDAY and our Dad and Grandfather BILL RIES on his 48th Anniversary. We are thinking of you both as you celebrate this special day in Heaven. Love and Miss you always, your family
In loving memory of ROSE CAREY MONAHAN on her 8th Anniversary in Heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. Love the Monahans
As you celebrate your heavenly birthdays DAD (GRANPA) FRED TURK 9-22-25 and MOM (GRAMMA) ELSIE TURK 9-28-26 WE REMEMBER OUR CELEBRATIONS WHEN WE WERE ALL TOGETHER! We love and miss you every day! Love forever, Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
