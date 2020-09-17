 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 19, 2020
Thinking of you Mom and Dad, DARRELL AND TERESA (DUDDY) COTTRELL, as we celebrate you both today. We love and miss you more with each passing day! Love, Terri, Bill, Cinna, Nolan, Quinn, Dan, Ashleigh and Blakeleigh

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

