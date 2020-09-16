Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 18, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Happy 70th Birthday to our cousin DANNETTE SULLIVAN. Love and hugs, Skeez, Dan, Julie and family

**

Remembering our ANGEL BABY BERKLIE MAE on you 5th Birthday. Sending kisses and hugs and luvs to Heaven! Forever Loved and Missed. Your Families Richter, Wolstein and Hoopes Families

**

Happy 5th Birthday to my Angel BERKLIE MAE. Love and Think of you daily. Love Gramma Sharon

**

In loving memory of our beautiful mother DELORES GROSSO on her 87th Birthday. You have been gone for years and not a day goes by that we don’t think about you. You are missed and loved so much. Love, Your family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net