Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 18, 2020
Happy 70th Birthday to our cousin DANNETTE SULLIVAN. Love and hugs, Skeez, Dan, Julie and family

Remembering our ANGEL BABY BERKLIE MAE on you 5th Birthday. Sending kisses and hugs and luvs to Heaven! Forever Loved and Missed. Your Families Richter, Wolstein and Hoopes Families

Happy 5th Birthday to my Angel BERKLIE MAE. Love and Think of you daily. Love Gramma Sharon

In loving memory of our beautiful mother DELORES GROSSO on her 87th Birthday. You have been gone for years and not a day goes by that we don’t  think about you. You are missed and loved so much. Love, Your family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

