Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 18, 2020

Happy 70th Birthday to our cousin DANNETTE SULLIVAN. Love and hugs, Skeez, Dan, Julie and family
**
Remembering our ANGEL BABY BERKLIE MAE on you 5th Birthday. Sending kisses and hugs and luvs to Heaven! Forever Loved and Missed. Your Families Richter, Wolstein and Hoopes Families
**
Happy 5th Birthday to my Angel BERKLIE MAE. Love and Think of you daily. Love Gramma Sharon
**
In loving memory of our beautiful mother DELORES GROSSO on her 87th Birthday. You have been gone for years and not a day goes by that we don’t think about you. You are missed and loved so much. Love, Your family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.