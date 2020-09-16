Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 17, 2020

Remembering RANDY with Love on his 5th anniversary in Heaven. Love you Patsy, Lar and Donna
**
RANDY, you always made my world happy and blessed. I loved my life with you. RANDY, you are greatly loved and so missed. Blessings
**
In Memory of TERESA JAMES. Sadly gone but always remembered. In our hearts forever. Your loving family.
**
In loving memory of ‘KEITH KONOLA”. Our thoughts and prayers are with our family. You will be missed. Rest in Peace. Kandis, Kim, Jerry, KJ, Shirley, Zak, Cicely and family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
