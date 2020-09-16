Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 17, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remembering RANDY with Love on his 5th anniversary in Heaven. Love you Patsy, Lar and Donna

RANDY, you always made my world happy and blessed. I loved my life with you. RANDY, you are greatly loved and so missed. Blessings

In Memory of TERESA JAMES. Sadly gone but always remembered. In our hearts forever. Your loving family.

In loving memory of ‘KEITH KONOLA”. Our thoughts and prayers are with our family. You will be missed. Rest in Peace. Kandis, Kim, Jerry, KJ, Shirley, Zak, Cicely and family

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net