Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 16, 2020

In loving memory PETER SCHONSBERG. He loved the outdoors and had an infectious smile that could brighten the darkest day. Our family reunions were full of his wonderful cooking, especially the barbecues. You will be fondly remembered. Beutow, Hoerner and the Wakefield cousins

Happy 88th Birthday MANNIE ERWIN — you are so loved and missed. Char and all the family.

In loving memory of my DAD, JOE SLOVACEK on his 82nd Birthday. I am so sad you aren’t here for us to celebrate our birthdays together. This one you will celebrate with Joey, We love and miss you both every day forever and always. Mom and Jeanna

In loving memory of PAT “SHY” SHEA. Thinking of Kyle, Dana, Taryn and all of the SHEA clan. “I’LL TELL YOU WHAT.” You will be missed. Your McQueen A.C. family

