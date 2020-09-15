Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 16, 2020

In Loving Memory of our beautiful mother, gram and great-gram, ERMA MARKOVICH, on her 93rd Birthday. Thank you for our cherished memories. So sadly missed, forever in our hearts. Love, Lynn, Karen, Janice and Families
**
In Memory of BILL PESANTI on his 3rd Birthday in Heaven. Beautiful memories make us smile through our tears. Thank you for loving us. Always loving you Julie, Children and Grand Children
**
Our precious ANNALYN HALVORSEN entered Heaven one year ago today. Part of our hearts went with you, our little love. Your kind heart, caring for others and beautiful smile are missed by all who knew you. Dance with the angels and swim with the mermaids honey. You are the ray of sunshine in our lives. We Love, Love, Love you, Gramma Nancy, Pappa Joe and all your loving family
**
In Loving Memory of MICHELLE THOMPSON CONNOLE on her Anniversary. We miss you every day. Our sister, our friend. Love, Jack, Pat, Mary Kay and Families
**
In Loving Memory of EDIE BUHL on her First Anniversary in Heaven. We miss you and love you much. Your Family
**
In loving memory PETER SCHONSBERG. He loved the outdoors and had an infectious smile that could brighten the darkest day. Our family reunions were full of his wonderful cooking, especially the barbecues. You will be fondly remembered. Beutow, Hoerner and the Wakefield cousins
**
Happy 88th Birthday MANNIE ERWIN — you are so loved and missed. Char and all the family.
**
In loving memory of my DAD, JOE SLOVACEK on his 82nd Birthday. I am so sad you aren’t here for us to celebrate our birthdays together. This one you will celebrate with Joey, We love and miss you both every day forever and always. Mom and Jeanna
**
In loving memory of PAT “SHY” SHEA. Thinking of Kyle, Dana, Taryn and all of the SHEA clan. “I’LL TELL YOU WHAT.” You will be missed. Your McQueen A.C. family
**
