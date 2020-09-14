Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 15, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In loving memory of our Mother on her Birthday, Sept. 15, ELLA M. “KROKUM” ARNESON. A loving and caring Mother always. We miss you. Love Rick Arneson and Family

**

In loving memory of ANN ST JOHN on this day. You have been gone 5 years, but not forgotten. We think of you and miss you every day. Your memories help us get through every day. Keep watching over us. Don and families

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net