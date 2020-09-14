 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 15, 2020
In loving memory of our Mother on her Birthday, Sept. 15, ELLA M. “KROKUM” ARNESON. A loving and caring Mother always. We miss you. Love Rick Arneson and Family

In loving memory of ANN ST JOHN on this day. You have been gone 5 years, but not forgotten. We think of you and miss you every day. Your memories help us get through every day. Keep watching over us. Don and families

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

