Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 13, 2020

In Loving Memory of our dad and gramps, BOB FELLOWS. We love and miss you so very much. Love, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack
Gramps BOB FELLOWS, 14 years ago today we said good-bye to our best friend. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love and miss you, Josh and Zack
In Loving Memory of HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 87th Birthday. Always in our thought and prayers. Your Amigos, Juanita and Ann
Remembering the Love of my life, BILL BOGGS, on his Birthday in Heaven. I miss you every day, Darnell
In Loving Memory of JIM VERCELLA on his 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. Love always, Julie
We miss you, our friend “AL BEAVIS”. Knowing you and having you in our lives, will be some of our fondest memories. You cared and loved us and we couldn’t have asked for a better friend. Miss you and give Bobby O and Bob O’Bill a hug from us. Love, Bob and Sandy Yakawich and family
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 there will be a memorial for AL BEAVIS at the Helsinki Bar at 3:00 p.m.
Remembering with much love, the best Gram and “Great One,” MARY JANE RIORDAN, on Grand-Parents Day and every day. We are forever thankful you are our Gram and we have a lifetime of memories to cherish
