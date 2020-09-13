Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 13, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Loving Memory of our dad and gramps, BOB FELLOWS. We love and miss you so very much. Love, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

Gramps BOB FELLOWS, 14 years ago today we said good-bye to our best friend. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love and miss you, Josh and Zack

In Loving Memory of HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 87th Birthday. Always in our thought and prayers. Your Amigos, Juanita and Ann

Remembering the Love of my life, BILL BOGGS, on his Birthday in Heaven. I miss you every day, Darnell

In Loving Memory of JIM VERCELLA on his 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. Love always, Julie

We miss you, our friend “AL BEAVIS”. Knowing you and having you in our lives, will be some of our fondest memories. You cared and loved us and we couldn’t have asked for a better friend. Miss you and give Bobby O and Bob O’Bill a hug from us. Love, Bob and Sandy Yakawich and family