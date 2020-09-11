Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary LYNN & JIM ARCHIBALD. Your love endures forever….Your cousins — Nancy, Greg, Janie and families

**

In Loving Memory of STEVE PARKE. With sympathy to Rick, Kim and family. From the Lazzari Family

**

Remember who we were on September 12, 2001? Let’s be that good again!! Butte Plaza Mall

**

LENE, you are in our hearts and on our minds. We love you. Take care of Mom. The Fischer family, John, Belinda ,Brit and Zach, John and Jacey and Dad

**

In Loving Memory of our Dear Friend “PETE SCHONSBERG” and Sympathy to our friend Virginia and family. May all your pain and suffering be over. May you rest in Peace. The Garbarino’s, Ron and Bern, Dennis and family, Candy and family and Ronnie and family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net