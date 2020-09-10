Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Loving Memory of MARY HILLS on her Anniversary. The years pass, you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Ryan and Tyler

**

Remembering with love our dad, pa and great-pa, ED MARKOVICH, on his 96th Birthday. Gone but not forgotten, your memory lives on within us. Love your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and Families

**

Twenty-two years ago, my dear dad and best friend, CHUCK STARCEVICH, quietly slipped away. I treasure the wonderful memories, the fun times, the unconditional love, the strong faith, being so easy to love. Such a beautiful person. Give mom and Chuck a squeeze for me. Hugs and kisses, Cathy

**

In Loving Memory of ANNMARIE GUAY TRIPP. ANNIE, I am going to miss you so. Thank you for your friendship and your love. I hope Norm had the pasties ready when you got there. Please guide and protect Delaney, Justin, Nichelle and especially, Doug. He loved you so. Rest in peace my dear, dear friend. I love you, DeeDee

**