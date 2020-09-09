Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 10, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Memory of MIKE O’BRIEN on his 65th Birthday. They took you from us way too soon, but they could not take our memories! Love and miss you today and every day. Leah, Tony and Peggy

Remembering DAN TIERNEY and many childhood memories. From, the Robbins, Petritzs and Wolds Families

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net