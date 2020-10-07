 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 8, 2020
In Loving Memory of our beloved sister DONNA HAXBY on her 69th birthday. Love is a feeling of beauty you brought to our hearts and a feeling of loneliness deep inside now that we are apart. Love always, your siblings.

In Memory of JINA COSTELLO. With Love, Craig and Mary Ann

In Memory of LIZ AND WALLY SMITH. With Love Craig and Mary Ann

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

