Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 31, 2020

Remembering my friend “ERNIE” on his 12th Anniversary. Miss you Buddy. Rick

**

GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family

**

In loving memory of my son, KIEL. We think about you always. We talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again. Love forever, Mom

**

In Loving memory of my brother, KIEL. You went away so suddenly no time to say good-bye, but brothers can’t be parted, precious memories never die. Love Zak, Cicely and kids

**

DAD, PAPA ERNIE, Happy Anniversary! We miss you so much, more and more every day! Love, Shirley, Jen, Trish, Nikki, Gannon, Garrett, Halie, Ryan, Abby, Cole, Ty, Cambree, Huck and Holden

**

