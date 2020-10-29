Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 30, 2020

In loving Memory of JOHN STAJCAR, husband, dad, Papa and great Papa on his 3rd Anniversary in Heaven. Missing your gentleness and smile. Your family

In Memory of our wonderful Grandma HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 25th anniversary. We have our beautiful memories, but we miss you. Love and prayers, Helen, George, Theresa and Christine

GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family

In loving memory of MR. EARL SHOLEY. Peace to Diane and all who love you. Love, Rose Alana, Bill & Family

