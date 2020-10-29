 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 30, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In loving Memory of JOHN STAJCAR, husband, dad, Papa and great Papa on his 3rd Anniversary in Heaven. Missing your gentleness and smile. Your family

**

In Memory of our wonderful Grandma HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 25th anniversary. We have our beautiful memories, but we miss you. Love and prayers, Helen, George, Theresa and Christine

**

GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family

**

In loving memory of MR. EARL SHOLEY. Peace to Diane and all who love you. Love, Rose Alana, Bill & Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News